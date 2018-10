Catena buys land in Ängelholm

Catena has acquired 600,000 sq.m. of land adjacent to it‘s E-City Engelholm in Ängelholm. The transaction is made based on an underlying property value of 42,5 million SEK and the seller is a private land owner.

The company plans to invest approximately 1 billion SEK in the development of logistics facilities in the area and the estimated space to be built amounts to circa 200,000 sq.m.

”With E-City we place Ängelholm on the map as an e-commerce logistics hub. Our vision is a sustainable cluster of companies opening up whole new possibilities and offering huge synergies for digital commerce companies,” comments Catena CEO Benny Thögersen in a press release.

