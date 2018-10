Castellum hires new CCO

Castellum has appointed Anna-Karin Nyman as Chief Communications Officer. She joins the company from an equivalent role at Jernkontoret.

As CCO, Anna-Karin Nyman will be a member of the company’s management board. Her first day at Castellum will be December 17th.

