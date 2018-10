BlackRock buys landmark office building in Helsinki

Following its first investment in Finland in September, BlackRock Real Assets has made a second office acquisition in Helsinki. This time around, the US asset management giant, bought a landmark, Renaissance Revival listed building in Helsinki CBD. The building has a gross leasable area of 9,632 sq.m. and was formerly owned by the Finnish state, serving as offices for various government agencies.

According to a statement from BlackRock, the deal is a continuation of the company‘s increased investment activites in the Nordic region.

“This acquisition is an opportunity to further increase the fund’s Nordic footprint, a region characterized by strong macro and demographic fundamentals as well as a high level of stability,” Thomas Mueller, managing director at BlackRock, comments.

Trevian Asset Management advised BlackRock in the transaction and will serve as a local advisor to BlackRock regarding the property in Finland.

Sverrir Thór