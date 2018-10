Balder and Castellum in 1.7 billion SEK deal

Balder, in cooperation with institutional investors and through the company Sinoma AB, has entered an agreement with Castellum in which Castellum divests a portfolio of 38 properties in the greater Stockholm and Göteborg regions to Sinoma. The property value underlying the transaction is 1.7 billion SEK.

The portfolio consists of office, warehouse and logistics properties and has a total size of 174,000 sq.m. with a gross rental income of 152 million SEK per annum. Among the tenants are the City of Stockholm and the City of Göteborg.

The deal is scheduled to be closed on December 31st, according to press releases from Balder and Castellum.

Sverrir Thór