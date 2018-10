Bäckvall increases NP3 stake

Lars Göran Bäckvall has bought 76,222 common shares in NP3 Fastigheter, where he is the largest shareholder and a member of the board. According to the PDMR registry of Finansinspektionen, he made the transaction on October 26th, to a price of 59 SEK per share making the transaction value roughly 4.5 million SEK. The transaction was made via Bäckvall’s holding company Poularde.

According to Holdings, Bäckvall holds almost 12,4 million common shares and a little over 2,1 million preferred shares in NP3.

Oskar von Bahr