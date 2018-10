An island with 35,000 inhabitants to be built in Copenhagen

The Danish government and the mayor of Copenhagen, Frank Jensen, have signed a principal agreement about the undertaking of Lynetteholmen, a new island in the waters outside Copenhagen. The plan was presented on Friday, October 5th, at a press conference, News Öresund reports.

Roughly 2 million sq.m. in the Öresund will be filled in order to build the island where 7,000 new residentials will be built, giving home to about 35,000 inhabitants. The project will thus allow the Danish capital to keep growing without risking a housing shortage and a housing boom. Moreover, the plan is to add the equal number of work opportunities in the area.

Construction work is expected to commence in 2035 and Lynetteholmen would then be completed about 35 years later, in 2070.

