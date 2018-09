Top quartet joins Savills Sweden

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Savills

Savills has made four high profile recruitments to fill key positions in Sweden. Niklas Samuelsson has been appointed country manager and managing director of Savills Sweden and Niklas Zuckerman has been appointed head of Investments at Savills Sweden. Anders Nordvall has joined Investments and is moreover appointed deputy managing director of Savills Sweden. Further, Savills have recruited Mikael Fastén as Director Investments.

The new appointees will assume their new positions in December 2018 and until then, the Swedish operations will be led by Johan Ericson, former CEO of Catella Group and now a consultant at Savills. Anders Nyström who has been in charge of the Swedish operations since 2013 will leave his position.

Niklas Samuelsson joins Savills Sweden from CBRE Sweden where he has been deputy managing director since 2014 and before that he was partner at Catella for seven years. Niklas Zuckerman joins Savills from Cushman & Wakefield where he has been since 2014. Before that he was at Catella for over twelve years.

Anders Nordvall also joins from Cushman & Wakefield which he joined in 2014 from Catella. He has had a variety of top positions, including managing director at Catella Corporate Finance Sweden and as managing director of Cushman & Wakefield in Sweden.

Mikael Fastén joins Savills from CBRE alongside Niklas Samuelsson, he is currently Head of Capital Markets at CBRE Sweden.

Mark Ridley, CEO of Savills Europe comments in a press release that the Nordics and Sweden in particular are a significant growth market for Savills in Europe.

Fastighetsnytt