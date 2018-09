Sells two office buildings in Vandaa

German fund manager Union Investments has sold two office buildings in Helsinki suburb Vandaa to a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners.

The buildings, Plaza Pilke and Plaza Hehku were completed in 2011 and are a part of the Plaza Business Park in Vandaa. The two buildings have a total letable area of 11,000 sqm. and 35 different leases.

This is reported by Catella Finland on its Linkedin page and the transaction value has not been disclosed.

Sverrir Thór