Sells 137 apartments to PFA Ejendomme

Bonava has sold a residential project in Køge Kyst just outside Danish capital Copenhagen to Danish pension fund PFA Ejendomme A/S. The project consists of two properties under construction with a total of 137 apartments and delivery is estimated to occur during the final quarter of 2020.

The Køge Kyst area has good public transportations to the Copenhagen city centre and a variety of shops and recreational areas, according to a statement from Bonava.

“This deal and the project is in line with our strategy of developing more rental apartments in Denmark,” says Bonava CEO Joachim Hallengren.

Sverrir Thór