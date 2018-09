Reginn accesses portfolio

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Iceland Reginn

In accordance with the agreement made on May 18th, listed Icelandic property company Reginn hf. has now accessed the HTO ehf. and Fast-2 ehf., both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Fast-1 slhf., a holding company owned by a number of Icelandic pension funds.

The purchase price, 22,7 billion ISK, has been paid in form of new equity and the takeover of the debt of the acquired entities. As part of the deal, Reginn has issued 220,5 million new shares in an issue directed to the seller who hence is the new largest shareholder in Reginn.

Sverrir Thór