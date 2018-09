NREP appoints new CEO

Fund management company NREP has appointed Claus Mathisen as its new CEO. He replaces co-founder Mikkel Bülow-Lehnsby who will focus on the company’s executive committee and setting its strategic direction and business planning.

Clas Mathisen has been at NREP since 2008 and between 2008 and 2017 he was the CEO of NREP’s subsidiary Pelican Self Storage, a concept developed by the fund manager to become one of the leading self storage companies in Europe, according to a press release. Before joining NREP, he worked for Boston Consulting Group and J.P. Morgan.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Claus Mathisen’s caliber and experience for the next step of our journey. … It [NREP] is now at a size that requires a different mindset and leadership, which Claus Mathisen brings while ensuring continuity”, Mikkel Bülow-Lehnsby comments.

Sverrir Thór