New head of Skanska PD in Finland

Skanska have appointed Martin Kron as head of their commercial property development in Finland. He replaces Björn Mattsson who will take over the role as managing director of Skanska’s housing development unit in Central Europe.

A veteran of Skanska, Martin Kron has been with the company since 2006. For the past year, he has been in charge of the company’s project development business in Finland.

“Martin Kron’s vast experience and broad knowledge from different positions at Skanska guarantee that we will maintain a strong business focus,” Jan Odelstam, managing director for Skanska Commercial Development Nordics, comments in a press release.

Sverrir Thór