NCC signs road maintainance contract

NCC recently signed contracts with the Norwegian roads authority for a value of 464 million NOK. According to the contracts, the Nordic construction giant will operate and maintain the national and regional highways in Ringerike and Buskerud area in the vicinity of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

“We are very happy about being able to secure that we can operate and maintain the road net in the Ringerike region and thus contribute to safe roads,” comments Anders Høvik, director of NCC Road Services Norge, in a press release.

The newly signed five year contracts came in force on September 1st, 2018.

