Magnolia Bostad issues 500 million SEK

Magnolia Bostad has issued a new bond with a nominal value of 500 million SEK. The loan is unsecured and issued under the company’s existing framework amounting to 700 million SEK. The bond has a maturity time of four years, with the date of maturity in October 2022, and carries a floating interest of Stibor 3M plus 8,5 per cent per annum.

According to a press release from Magnolia Bostad, the funds will be used for further expansion of the company’s operations as well as refinancing and acquisitions.

Sverrir Thór