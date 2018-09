Issues world’s first green commercial papers

Swedish property giant, Vasakronan has issued three different commercial papers with a total nominal value of 610 million SEK. The funds received from the transaction are restricted to be used for sustainable investments and, according to a press release from the company, these are the world’s first green commercial papers.

Among the investors who have bought the loans are institutions such as Alcur Fonder, LKAB, Länsförsäkringar fonder, Nordea Asset Management, Swedbank Robur and SEB Investment Management.

Moreover, Vasakronan has published a new framework for its green funding and revised and expanded its older framework, which has been are prerequisite for the issue of the green commercial papers. The framework, that applies to all the company’s loan instruments, has been vetted by Norwegian climate research institute Cicero, and received the highest grade, Dark Green. The issue is done in cooperation with SEB.

“It has become obvious to everyone that a green platform of operations is profitable. By expanding our green funding platform, we offer the capital market additional opportunities to actively contribute to reduced climate effect,” Thomas Nystedt, Head of Finance at Vasakronan, comments.

Sverrir Thór