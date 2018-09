Hufvudstaden borrows 0,5 billion SEK

Hufvudstaden has, within its Medium Term Note-programme, issued bonds with total a nominal value of 500 million SEK. The loan was issued on September 25th, and will come to maturity in five years, i.e. in September 2023.

It carries a fixed rate of 1,24 per cent per annum and was issued as a single tranche transaction, according to an announcement to the Stockholm Stock Exhange. The bonds will be listed on the exchange’s bonds market.

Sverrir Thór