FastPartner signs eight year lease

FastPartner has signed an eight year’s long lease with FLB Logistik regarding the property Näringen 22:2 in Gävle. The contract is for 10,000 sq.m. and the new tenant will move in on October 1st.

“We are delighted to have signed a new lease with FLB Logistik and thus continue our long-lasting cooperation. I’m convinced that the owners that took over the company a few years back will continue to develop the operation in a positive manner,” says Fredrik Thorgren, regional manager at FastPartner.

