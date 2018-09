Erika Olsén joins AREIM

Erika Olsén joins fund manager AREIM from Castellum where she has been working as Chief Investment Officer for the past three years. Her primary focus will be generating new deals as well as being a general business developer for AREIM.

“We are delighted to welcome Erika to AREIM. She’s one of the biggest talents in the market when it comes to deal making and has international experience with an extensive network,” comments AREIM founder Leif Andersson in a press release.

Before joining Castellum, Erika Olsén worked as associate director at JLL in London and as partner at Swedish advisory outfit Tenzing.

Fastighetsnytt