Distribution of Nyfosa approved

The extra-ordinary general meeting of Swedish listed real estate company Hemfosa Fastigheter approved the board‘s proposal to distribute the shares of subsidiary Nyfosa to the ordinary shareholders of Hemfosa. Nyfosa is wholly-owned by Hemfosa and comprises assets that are not included in Hemfosa‘s core strategy such as office and retail property.

For each ordinary share in Hemfosa, the shareholder will receive one ordinary share in Nyfosa as dividend and before the end of 2018, Nyfosa will be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. The distribution of the shares in Nyfosa is expected to take place in November.

