Corum buys Finnish hotel portfolio of 72 million EUR

French investment company Corum Asset Management has acquired a portfolio consisting of six hotel properties on different locations in Finland, including Turku. The seller is Finnish fund CapMan and the purchasing price is 72,4 million EUR. The hotels are leased to Scandic Hotels and Holiday Club, according to a press release from Renger Investment Management, advisor to Corum AM.

In total, the portfolio comprises 43,500 sq.m. and circa 870 rooms. Three of the hotels are city center hotels in Turku, Kemi and Rauma, leased to Scandic Hotels, while the remaining three are Holiday Club Spa Resort Hotels in resorts Saariselkä, Kuusamo and Katinkulta.

