Corem acquires 385 million SEK portfolio

Corem Property Group has acquired a portfolio of nine properties in Jordbro on the south side of Stockholm from Kaj Nilsson Holding AB. The price is based on an underlying value of 385 million SEK.

The portfolio has a total lettable area of 33,000 sq.m., mostly warehouse, and a number of various tenants. The annual revenue of the portfolio is 33,5 million SEK and the initial vacancy rate 92 per cent.

Corem will receive ownership of the portfolio on October 1st, according to a press release.

“Region Stockholm is our largest and most important market. For a long time, we have considered the possibilities of expanding our operations on the south side, where demand is strong,” Eva Landén, CEO of Corem, says.

Croisette Real Estate Partner was the seller’s advisor.

Sverrir Thór