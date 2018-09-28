-
Column: A Nordic Love Story
There has been a significant increase in foreign and especially inter-Nordic transactions in the Nordic countries in recent years, while the share of domestic transactions has decreased. Data clearly shows, that for the first time, domestic investors are experiencing growing competition from their neighboring countries. Nordic buyers are now larger than non-Nordic buyers, at 24 and 16 percent respectively.
Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Danish investors, that earlier tried their luck in Germany, the UK or Southeast Asia, have to a large extent concluded that there are advantages to keeping their money closer to home. Though people may joke about Finnish saunas, Norwegian cross-country skiing, Danish herring lunches, and Swedish consensus-based decision-making, one cannot deny the fact that our countries and cultures have a great deal in common. Although certain traditions and expressions may differ, we all find it fairly easy to understand one another. A sense of understanding reduces uncertainty and risk – and as we all know, that’s good for business.
Our analyses clearly show that investor origin influences preference. Investments made between the Nordic countries are primarily directed at offices, but also segments such as public properties and logistics. Non-Nordic investors focus on core real estate in the capitals, with a preference for shopping centers. Nordic investors prefer capitals too, but are also interested in alternative locations. For example, housing in smaller Swedish regional cities is very popular in this group, along with housing in Copenhagen and offices in Oslo.
Furthermore, what we in the Nordics perceive as cultural differences are often lost on an outsider. A person from China or the US does not necessarily know in which country Copenhagen is located, and is likely to be more familiar with terms such as Scandinavia, the Nordics, or the Baltics, than they are with e.g. Finland. We experienced this ourselves earlier this year as a partner at Fastighetsnytt’s newest addition, Business Arena in London. Newsec had representatives from each of our countries present to meet with UK-based international investors. We found that there was great interest in our region, and it was particularly striking that those we spoke to were looking for one, rather than several, partners to team up with when considering an investment in the Nordics and Baltics. In order to cater to the needs of this group of investors, we recently launched our London office headed by Richard Angliss.
If you are interested in reading more about investments in the Nordics and Baltics, the latest edition of Newsec Property Outlook is free to download.
Max Barclay
Head of Newsec Advisory
Note: Data relevant to this column can be found under market data in Nordic Real Estate Update.
-
Sundström: Koalition i mitten ger stark regering
Business Arena En blocköverskridande mittenkoalition skulle resultera i en stark regering även utan en majoritet i riksdagen. Det säger Anders Sundström, tidigare S-märkt näringsminister, till Fastighetsnytt i samband med Business Arena Stockholm.
-
SBAB drar paralleller till 90-talskrisen
Fastighetsmarknad En ny rapport från SBAB visar att det skärpta amorteringskravet haft en “kraftigt negativ men temporär” effekt på antalet sålda bostadsrätter i Sverige, men effekten verkar mer bestående i Stockholm.
-
SBB säljer för 1,1 miljard
Fastighetsmarknad, Transaktioner Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden säljer totalt 39 fastigheter runt om i landet för 1 153 miljoner kronor. Köpare är ett joint venture som samägs av SBB och Property AD.
-
K2A får markanvisning i Lund
Bostäder, Syd Lunds kommun anvisar mark för 78 nya hyresrätter i Stora Råby, Lund.
-
Bonava säljer i Danmark
Syd, Transaktioner Bonava säljer två hyresbostadsprojekt i Köge Kyst, utanför Köpenhamn. Projekten innehåller 137 lägenheter och förvärvas av pensionsfonden Ejendomme A/S.
-
-
Neurodesign ska optimera arkitektur
Arkitektur Strategisk Arkitektur startar ett samarbete med neurodesignern Isabelle Sjövall. Baserat på forskning om hjärnan är målet att optimera arkitekturen baserat på hur människor reagerar på fysiska miljöer.
-
Digitalisering är svaret på hållbarhetsutmaningen
Hållbarhet, Opinion Hållbarhet har under lång tid pekats ut som mänsklighetens största utmaning. Men allt för ofta fastnar diskussionen i domedagsscenarier. Genom digitaliseringen har vi dock skäl till större optimism.
-
Ekonomichef till Rikshem
Rekrytering Rikshem rekryterar Frida Göransson som ekonomichef. Hon kommer närmast från AMF Fastigheter, där hon varit redovisningschef.
Senaste kommentarer