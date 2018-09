Castellum to invest 1,2 billion SEK in Öresund region

Castellum has signed a lease agreement with Domstolsverket, the Swedish courts authority, for a 20-year long lease for the local court in Malmö as well as the local government court. As result of the agreement, Castellum will invest 1,2 billion SEK in a new property. Construction of the property will commence when the local plan for the area has been approved and is estimated to be finalized in circa two years.

The lease agreement will take force when upon delivery and the annual rental income will amount to circa 78 million SEK.

Castellum’s new property will be built in the centrally located Nyhamnen in Malmö and the building will be about 25,000 sq.m. The investment is an integral part of Castellum’s growth strategy in the Öresund region. In a press release the company states that the new building will house one of the biggest workplaces for lawyers in Northern Europe.

