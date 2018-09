Castellum signs 20,000 sq.m. logistics lease

Castellum has signed a lease with e-commerce company Jollyroom for just over 20,000 sq.m. in the emerging Hisingen Logistikpark. The company has recently completed the first part of the logistics park, roughly 30,000 sq.m., located close to the Port of Gothenburg. As a result of the contract with Jollyroom, the first part is now fully let.

It is Castellum third lease to Jollyroom who currently lets 23,000 sq.m. in Gothenburg.

“The contract with Jollyroom is one of the largest lease agreements in the logistics segment in Sweden this year and manifests the great demand for e-commerce warehouse facilities,” says Mariette Hilmersson, managing director Region Väst at Castellum. “To meet market demand, we are preparing to launch a number of new logistics projects, among them the second part of Hisingen Logistikpark. We also have the option to build 5,000 sq.m. at Östra Sörredsvägen and soon we will be able to add 6,000 sq.m. in Arendal.”