Brinova rung the bell at Nasdaq Stockholm



On September 27th, Brinova Fastigheter were listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s main market, after two years as a First North Premier. Fastighetsnytt attended the bell ringing ceremony and spoke to Brinova CEO Per Johansson.

“A big day,” according to Mr. Johansson, a veteran bell ringer.

