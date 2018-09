BlackRock and 2IP invest in Helsinki

On behalf German investor 2IP (Institutional Investment Partners) BlackRock Real Assets has acquired an office building in the Ruoholahti area in Helsinki. The property was acquired from a fund managed by AXA IM – Real Assets. It is BlackRocks first investment on behalf of a German insurer and is done through a separate global account managed by 2IP‘s German platform.

According to a press release from BlackRock, the property has a lettable area of 12,360 sq.m. It was built in 1984 and refurbished in 2012. It has six levels and five tenants. The Ruoholahti area is described as one of the most attractive office locations in Helsinki.

“We are delighted to have strengthened our presence in the Nordics and in the Finnish property market. We believe this transaction will yield steady revenue and put us in a good position for future investments. We look forward to continue building a robust, global property portfolio on behalf of our German client,” Victor Persson, Vice President at BlackRock Real Assets, comments.

BlackRock provided investment and portfolio management advising for the fund, while 2IP provided fund management and administrative services.

