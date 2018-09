AL leases 17,000 sqm in Hagastaden

Atrium Ljungberg has signed a lease contract for 17,000 sqm for it‘s project Life City in Hagastaden, Stockholm. The tenant, Academic Work, will concentrate parts of its operations to the building.

”Leasing the office areas to Academic Work is in accordance with our aim to keep developing Hagastaden. The interest for Life City is big and we look forward to put the final pieces in place and make our vision come true,” Petter Klingofström, Senior Leasing Advisor at Atrium Ljungberg, says in a press release.

Upon completion, Life City will have a total total lettable area of 27,000 sqm on six levels. The building is estimated to be completed in the first half of 2021.

Sverrir Thór