Akelius Residential adds to GBP bonds

Akelius Residential has issued 100 million GBP in nonsecured bonds. The issue is an addition to the company‘s outstanding bonds with a total nominal value of 300 million GBP, issued in September 2017.

The bonds will mature in August 2025, according to a press release from Akelius Residential. The funds secured will be used to finance the company‘s residential property in London.

Barclays was book runner in the transaction.

Oscar von Bahr

Sverrir Thór